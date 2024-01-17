Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia, on Wednesday, January 17 inaugurated Air India Express flight services connecting Bengaluru and Kolkata to Ayodhya. The first flight on the Bengaluru-Ayodhya route departed at 8:05 am reaching Ayodhya at 10:35 am. The return flight will leave Ayodhya at 3:40 pm and arrive in Bengaluru at 6:01 pm. On the route between Kolkata and Ayodhya, the flight is scheduled to off from Ayodhya at 11:05 am and land in Kolkata at 12:50 pm. The return flight from Kolkata to Ayodhya is set to take off at 1:25 pm and reach Ayodhya at 3:10 pm. Air India Express on Tuesday launched daily direct flight service connecting Gwalior and Bengaluru. On December 30, its inaugural flights between Ayodhya and Delhi were launched, alongside the inauguration of the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport Ayodhya Dham. Jyotiraditya Scindia Inaugurates Air India Express Flight Services Between Bengaluru and Gwalior (Watch Video).

New Flights to Ayodhya from Bengaluru and Kolkata Launched:

#WATCH | Delhi: Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath flag off the first Air India Express flight between Bengaluru, Kolkata and Ayodhya. pic.twitter.com/1TFmA0ks3o — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)