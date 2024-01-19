Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister visited Ayodhya today, January 19 to review the last minute preparations of Pran Pratishtha ceremony, scheduled to take place on January 22. While addressing the media after the inspection he said that all the arrangements related to traffic and security has been completed. "The Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla will be done by PM Modi on January 22. I have come here to review the preparations. The administration and state ministers have already completed all the preparations related to facilities, traffic and security," said UP CM. Ram Lalla First Photo: Full Face of Lord Ram's Idol Placed Inside Sanctum Sanctorum of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya Revealed (See Pic).

UP CM Reviews Preparations of Ram Mandir Consecration:

VIDEO | "The Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla will be done by PM Modi on January 22. I have come here to review the preparations. The administration and state ministers have already completed all the preparations related to facilities, traffic and security," says UP CM… pic.twitter.com/oNa98r3dXd — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 19, 2024

