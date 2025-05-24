Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 24 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday took cognisance of the Shahjahanpur road accident.

The Chief Minister expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased.

CM Yogi also instructed the district administration to ensure that the injured are promptly taken to the hospital and provided with proper treatment. He wished for their speedy recovery.

Earlier on Friday, CM Adityanath promptly responded to a tragic drowning accident in the Fatehpur district. Expressing deep condolences to the families of those who lost their lives, the Chief Minister extended his sympathies to the bereaved.

CM Yogi immediately directed the district administration officials to rush to the site and accelerate all relief efforts. Ensuring swift medical attention, the Chief Minister ordered that all injured persons be taken to nearby hospitals for proper treatment and wished them a speedy recovery.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh CM on Friday launched a fierce attack on Pakistan, warning that terrorism will sink Pakistan one day.

Adityanath condemned Pakistan for sheltering terrorists and asserted that New India does not provoke but firmly retaliates when provoked.

"This is New India. Naya Bharat kisi ko chhedta nahi hai, lekin koi chhedta hai toh usko chhoddta bhi nahi hai. Lord Hanuman had also said the same. When he appeared before Ravan, Ravan asked him that why did he kill his son? He said that he did not kill him (Akshayakumara), but only retaliated and he (Akshayakumara) died because he did not have any strength," the Chief Minister said, drawing parallels with modern security situations.

Highlighting India's counter-terror operations, Adityanath said that the Indian Armed Forces did not attack Pakistan unprovoked, but responded decisively after the country supported attacks targeting innocent Indian citizens based on their religion. (ANI)

