India News | UP Conducting 12,000 COVID-19 Tests Daily: Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 5 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh is conducting 12,000 coronavirus tests every day which will be scaled up to 20,000 tests daily by the end of this month, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said.

"The first time when a coronavirus case was reported in Uttar Pradesh, we did not have any testing facility and no isolation ward had been created. However, today we have 32 testing labs and every day we are conducting 12,000 tests," Adityanath said during an interaction with Hindi daily 'Hindustan'.

"We want to scale up the testing capacity to 15,000 tests per day from June 15 which will go to 20,000 tests every day by the end of June," he added.

He said that the state has over one lakh beds for COVID-19 treatment.

"At present, we have over 1 lakh beds in Level 1, Level 2, and Level 3 COVID hospitals," he said, adding that the asymptomatic patients are taken to the L1 hospitals and no one is sent for home quarantine until the person recovers. (ANI)

