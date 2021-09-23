New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) Lalitesh Pati Tripathi, vice-president of Congress' Uttar Pradesh unit and great grandson of former chief minister Kamlapati Tripathi, on Thursday said he has resigned from all posts and primary membership of the party.

He shared a video of his announcement at a press interaction on Twitter in which he said it had become untenable for him to continue in the party as workers who had given their "blood and sweat" for the Congress were not being respected.

Tripathi's announcement to quit the Congress came after days of speculation that he is likely to resign and join the Samajwadi Party.

However, the former Marihan MLA denied he was joining any party as of now, and asserted that he would take a decision on his future course of action after consulting his supporters.

Tripathi said it was an emotional decision for him to move away from the commitment of more than 100 years that his family had shown, but in the present circumstances "when the families that had given their blood and sweat for the party and the workers who braved beatings for the party movement were not being respected, his conscience does not allow him to continue in any position".

"I thank Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for giving me many major responsibilities. I will always be grateful to them," Tripathi said.

The development comes as a jolt to the Congress which is preparing for the assembly polls in the state next year and has asserted that it will fight the elections without aligning with any big political party.

