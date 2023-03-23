Bareilly (UP), Mar 23 (PTI) A constable has been arrested for allegedly uploading obscene videos on a fake social media account of a minor girl that he had created, police said on Thursday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Prabhakar Chowdhary said a 17-year-old law student met him on Wednesday and made a complaint against constable Om Shyam Hari.

The girl alleged that she had met the constable at the college gate, who after taking her phone number started annoying her with continuous calls. When she blocked his number he created her fake Instagram account and uploaded obscene videos, he said.

She further alleged that Hari tried to blackmail her in exchange for deleting those videos, the SSP added.

Chaudhary said during the preliminary investigation, the girl's allegations were found to be true.

An FIR has been registered in this regard at the city police station against the constable under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and IT Act along with other sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Constable Hari was arrested on Wednesday and sent to jail on Thursday. He has also been suspended, police said.

Originally a resident of Firozabad, Om Shyam Hari is a 2021 batch constable. At present, he was posted in the police line in Bareilly.

