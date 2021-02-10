Kasganj (UP), Feb 9 (PTI) A constable was beaten to death and a sub-inspector seriously injured when a police team went to a village in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj district to serve a warrant to a liquor mafia kingpin on Tuesday evening, officials said.

The two had gone to Nagla Dheemar village in Sidhpura police station area to serve a warrant to Moti when his associates caught them, District Magistrate Chandraprakash Singh said.

Constable Devendra was severely thrashed, resulting in his death, while sub-inspector Ashok Kumar has been admitted to hospital, the official said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to take stern action against the culprits under the National Security Act, according to a government spokesman.

Adityanath announced an ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh to the kin of the deceased and job to a family member. He has asked for proper treatment of the injured, the spokesperson said. PTI

