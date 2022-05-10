Lucknow, May 9 (PTI) A court here on Tuesday granted interim bail to dancer Sapna Chaudhary in connection with a cheating case till May 25.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Shantanu Tyagi asked her to furnish two sureties of Rs 20,000 each and a personal bond of the same amount.

An FIR was lodged with Ashiana police on October 13, 2018 by a sub-inspector alleging that an event was planned in Smriti Upvan on that day for which tickets were sold to thousands by the organisers.

However, Sapna did not turn up and the event had to be cancelled. But the money was not returned to anyone.

The police had filed a charge sheet against Sapna and others on January 20, 2019.

The court had taken cognisance of the offences and had summoned her to face trial.

