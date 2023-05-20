Bhadohi (UP), May 20 (PTI) A court here on Saturday awarded ten years of imprisonment to a woman and a man convicting them for the kidnapping and rape of a minor girl five years ago, a government counsel said.

"The court of additional session judge Madhu Dogra on Saturday convicted one Shahajahan Begum, 50, of kidnapping a minor girl and one Aslam, 32, of raping that girl," said Special Government Counsel Koleshwar Nath Pandey.

"The court also slapped a fine of Rs 16,000 on the woman and Rs 40,000 on Aslam," he added.

According to Pandey, the incident occurred in December 2018 when Begum abducted a 17-year-old girl and sent her with Aslam who raped her for two days in captivity.

An FIR under sections of the IPC and POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act was lodged in the matter at Chauri Police Station of the district.

The police, following the investigation, filed a charge sheet of kidnapping and rape against Begum and Aslam.

