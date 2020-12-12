Mainpuri (UP), Dec 12 (PTI) A local court here has sentenced a person to seven years' rigorous imprisonment in connection with the rape of a minor girl in 2012 and also slapped a fine of Rs 11,000 on him.

The court passed the order on Friday, assistant district government counsel Pushpendra Singh Chauhan said here on Saturday.

He said Pradip Kumar, a resident of Udhan village of the district, had on January 16, 2012 kidnapped a minor girl aged 13.

After a search by the minor's mother and her family members yielded no results, a complaint was lodged against Kumar at the local police station the next day, Chauhan said.

Police subsequently recovered the girl and arrested Kumar. A medical examination proved she was raped, and the accused was then charged under relevant sections of the law and sent to jail, the counsel added.

