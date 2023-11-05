Bhadohi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 5 (ANI): A Fast Track MP-MLA court sentenced former MLA Vijay Mishra to 15 years in prison and fined the guilty former MLA Rs 1 lakh under Section 376(2)n for repeatedly raping a female singer.

In the same case, a criminal intimidation (Section 506), two years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000 have been imposed, and both sentences will run concurrently.

Vijay Mishra was a four-time MLA from Gyanpur.

Judge Subodh Singh, in his order, said that the jail term already spent in this case would be adjusted in the sentence and the amount of the fine would be paid as compensation to the victim as per the rules.

Vijay Mishra, his son, and his grandson were booked for allegedly raping a 25-year-old singer in October 2020.

An FIR was lodged at Gopiganj police station against Vijay Mishra, his son, and his grandson for allegedly raping a girl in 2014 after calling her to his house for a programme.

As per the complaint by the victim, she was invited to perform songs at the residence of Mishra in 2014, and when she was changing her clothes before the programme, Mishra entered her room and raped her. Mishra later threatened her that she would face dire consequences if she ever disclosed the incident to anyone else.

As per the complaint, the former MLA had also sexually harassed her at his Prayagraj residence and a Varanasi hotel. He also used to video call her and send objectionable pictures.

The complaint also stated that when Vijay Mishra asked his son Vishnu Mishra and grandson Vikas Mishra to drop the singer off at her home, she was taken to another building by them and they too raped her.

However, Vishnu Mishra and Vikas Mishra were acquitted due to a lack of substantial evidence. (ANI)

