Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 11 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Excise Commissioner has directed the district administration of the state to ensure that all the liquor shops in the state remain closed on January 22, the day when 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony is to be performed at Ayodhya's Ram Temple.

The Excise Commissioner issued directions to all the District Magistrates of Uttar Pradesh regarding keeping all the liquor shops of UP closed on January 22, 2024.

Also Read | Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL): Know All About India’s Longest Sea Bridge That Will Be Inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on January 12 (Watch Video).

"You are aware that on January 22, 2024, there will be Pran Pratishtha ceremony in the Ram Mandir at Shri Ram's birthplace in Ayodhya. In view of the above, under government order no. dated 11-01-2024, it has been decided that all the liquor shops in the state will remain closed on January 22, 2024. The licensee will not be entitled to any compensation or claim for the closure. Please ensure compliance accordingly," read the notice by the UP Excise Commissioner.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth said on Thursday that 100 chartered planes will land in Ayodhya on January 22 on 'Pran Partishtha Day'.

Also Read | Odisha Shocker: Block Development Officer Dies by Suicide in Official Residence in Balasore, Investigation Underway.

"Around 100 chartered planes will land at the Ayodhya airport on January 22 to attend the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple. This will also show us the path of checking the potential of the Ayodhya airport" said Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.

Notably, the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple will be held on January 22. Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahotsav.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple on January 22.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, during his first visit of the year 2024 to Ayodhya on Tuesday, directed officials to implement the 'Kumbh model of cleanliness' in Ayodhya and ensure that the 'Ramnagari' must appear as the cleanest and most beautiful city."

Dust should not be visible on the roads, and toilets must be cleaned daily," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)