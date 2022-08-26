Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 26 (ANI): A fire broke out at a factory in Noida's Sector 80 on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

The fire has spread to the top of the tin shed of the factory.

"Our efforts are to contain it from above. More than a dozen fire tenders are working at the spot," said Arun Kumar Singh, CFO of Gautam Buddha Nagar.

Earlier on Wednesday, a massive fire broke out on the second floor of a mobile godown in the Patparganj industrial area in the national capital.

The fire broke out at 10 PM in the four-storey building on Wednesday night.

No causality was reported so far. (ANI)

