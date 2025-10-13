Fire breaks out at a godown in the Dariyabad area of Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday morning (Photo/ANI)

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 13 (ANI): A fire broke out at a godown in the Dariyabad area of Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday morning.

Fire tenders were deployed to douse the blaze.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Result Today, October 13, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

Visuals showed a plume of smoke emanating from the building.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, October 13, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

More details are awaited (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)