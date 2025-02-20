Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 20 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a warehouse in Sector 122 of Uttar Pradesh's Noida, officials said on Thursday.

Upon receiving information, six firetenders were sent to the spot, and the fire was brought under control.

Also Read | 'Disappointed Mayawati Didn't Join Anti-BJP Front', Says Rahul Gandhi As He Highlights Poor Representation of Dalits in Corporate World.

Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Pradeep Kumar said that no injuries or casualties had been reported in the incident that took place at around 12.23 pm.

"In Sector 122, wedding tents were stored in the warehouse. We received information about the fire at 12:23 pm and immediately sent six fire tenders to the spot," Kumar told ANI.

Also Read | Delhi Accident: MCD Truck Runs Over Motorcycle, Kills 18-Year-Old Girl, Another Man Govindpuri Area.

"The fire is now under control, and no injuries or casualties have been reported," he added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)