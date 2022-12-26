Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 26 (ANI): Around six scrap shops were damaged after a fire broke out at Sutarkhana in the Harbans Mohal police station area in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Sunday, according to an official.

Soon after the fire took place, three fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The official informed that no injuries were reported in the incident so far.

"We received information about a fire at Sutarkhana in the Harbans Mohal police station area. We reached the spot and found that around 5-6 scrap shops have been damaged. 3 fire tenders are present on the spot. No injuries reported so far," KK Singh, Fire Officer Kanpur said.

Further information on the matter is awaited. (ANI)

