Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 6 (ANI): A massive fire broke out in slums in the Chotpur area near Sector 63 of Noida on Wednesday night, a fire officer said.

Visuals showed smoke billowing out of the area.

After receiving the information, several fire tenders reached the spot and doused it.

Pardeep Kumar, a fire officer, said, "We reached the spot immediately and started operating to control the fire. Within half an hour, we will control the fire. No casualty has been reported."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

