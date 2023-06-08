Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 8 (ANI): The construction of 76 flats being built for the poor, on land confiscated from slain gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj is nearing completion.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had on December 26, 2021, laid the foundation stone for this affordable housing project on 1731 square meters of land after it was freed from the possession of Atiq in the Lukerganj area of Prayagraj.

This project has been taken up by the District Urban Development Authorities (DUDA) under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), and as many as 76 flats have been built in two blocks, officials said.

Once completed, the flats will be handed over to the poor by CM Yogi, they added.

Atiq Ahmed was accused in the 2005 murder of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Raju Pal and also in the killing of a key witness in that case, Umesh Pal, in February this year.

Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead by men posing as journalists on April 15 night this year, while they were being taken for a medical examination in Prayagraj. (ANI)

