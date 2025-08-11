Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 11 (ANI): The forest team launched a drone search operation after a leopard was sighted in Malkhanpur Dhanecha village in Prayagraj and sparked panic among the villagers.

Speaking to ANI, Forest Range Officer (RFO) LK Dubey said, "Today in the morning, we got the information about a leopard sighting. We also used the thermos drone to track its location. The villagers were assured that the leopard may have moved from here. The leopard's location remains unknown, though its tracks are being monitored. Our rescue operation will continue until the leopard is found."

Meanwhile, on the occasion of World Lion Day on August 8, the Gujarat reaffirmed its position as a national leader in wildlife conservation by showcasing the ongoing ecological advancement of the Barda Wildlife Sanctuary into a robust secondary habitat for the Asiatic lion, a press release from the Gujarat CMO said on Friday.

As per the 2023 wildlife census, Barda is now home to 17 Asiatic lions, including cubs, and a healthy population of 25 leopards.

According to the release, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the Forest and Environment Department has undertaken a science-driven and community-inclusive approach to habitat development. The strategic transformation of Barda Sanctuary is the result of focused efforts in ecological restoration, scientific habitat management, and participatory governance.

Gujarat's sustained success in the conservation of the Asiatic lion stands as a model of balanced development. It reflects the guiding philosophy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- "Vikas bhi, Virasat bhi" -- where progress and preservation are pursued simultaneously and harmoniously. This dual approach ensures that the protection of natural heritage goes hand in hand with sustainable development.

Comprehensive conservation measures -- including grassland restoration, prey base enhancement, and technology-enabled wildlife tracking -- have significantly improved the sanctuary's carrying capacity. This progress aligns with the broader objectives of Project Lion, launched by Prime Minister Modi to expand lion habitats beyond Gir, ensure health security for wildlife, and promote long-term ecological sustainability.

Located near Porbandar in coastal Saurashtra, Barda Wildlife Sanctuary has been identified as a core landscape under Project Lion for habitat diversification. Unlike many protected areas, Barda records 100 per cent lion habitation within its boundaries, underscoring the success of habitat protection strategies. The use of advanced tools like radio-collars and real-time movement tracking has made lion monitoring more effective.

Efforts such as large-scale grassland rejuvenation and prey species augmentation have created a robust ecological base capable of supporting apex predators. The co-existence of lions and leopards within the sanctuary signals the presence of a stable and functional ecosystem, positioning Barda as a replicable model for future rewilding and conservation projects, the press release said. (ANI)

