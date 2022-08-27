Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 27 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that it was the "fortune" of Uttar Pradesh that a "double engine government" was in place and state will "soon move ahead of all others" in the generation of new infrastructure.

"We are fortunate that a double-engine government is working here in UP. One engine is the central government under PM Modi and another is the state government under CM Yogi Adityanath. The state will soon be ahead of all others in terms of generation of new infrastructure," Singh said.

The defence minister inaugurated several developmental projects here.

"Today, several development works were inaugurated and the foundation stone was laid in Lucknow. The stream of development that is flowing under a Double Engine Government also has a big role to play in this. The day is not far when Uttar Pradesh will become the foremost state in the whole of India for its 'New Generation Infrastructure'," he tweeted in Hindi.

Singh also participated in the unveiling ceremony of a statue of Lord Parshuram in Lucknow. Lord Parashuram is the bearer of both scriptures and weapons, he said. He is also a unique example of social consciousness and revolution against injustice, Singh said in a tweet.

Earlier today, Rajnath Singh also offered prayers at Hanuman temple and Koneshwar temple in Lucknow.

In another event today, Singh noted the change of the concept of the world towards the country and said that they listen to India "attentively" now as against the scenario earlier.

"Earlier, when India spoke on an international platform, the world didn't take it seriously. Now, the concept has changed, today when India speaks on an international platform, people listen attentively," he said.

"India's reputation and credibility are rising. I receive the opportunity of visiting several nations and talking to people there. I've visited the most developed nation several times. Listening to Americans fills me with pride, people's concept of India is changing," Singh added. (ANI)

