Etawah(UP), Aug 31 (PTI) A 17-year-old-girl allegedly committed suicide after her morphed pictures were posted online, police said on Wednesday.

Circle office Vijay Singh said the girl, who is a resident of a village under Bhartana police station area, hanged herself.

Also Read | Delhi: Exhibition at Delhi Metro Station To Tell Tales of Valour, Courage of Indian Heroes.

She was allegedly disturbed after a boy she knew morphed her pictures and posted them online, he said.

The police have sent the body for postmortem and initiated a probe into the matter.

Also Read | Ganeshotsav 2022: PM Narendra Modi Performs 'Aarti' at Piyush Goyal's Residence in Delhi on Ganesh Chaturthi (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)