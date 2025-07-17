Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 17 (ANI): In a bid to curb illegal mining and transportation, the Yogi government is set to adopt advanced technologies under the Integrated Mining Surveillance System (IMSS).

According to a release, the state is already utilising tools such as drones, geo-fencing, RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) tags, and AI-based check-gates for monitoring activities in mining areas. Now, the government is preparing to implement 'Weigh-In-Motion' (WIM) technology, which promises to save time and ensure 100 per cent accuracy in monitoring overloaded vehicles.

The Department of Geology and Mining has taken several steps to strengthen surveillance in mining zones. Through geo-fencing, camera-equipped weighbridges, and RFID tags on vehicles, authorities are monitoring mineral transportation. Additionally, 57 unmanned IoT/AI-based check gates have been installed across 25 districts and integrated with the Directorate's command centre.

The department has also sought support from the Transport Commissioner for the installation of WIM systems to fully clamp down on illegal mining and transport activities.

To enhance transparency and efficiency in mining activities, the government is promoting drone usage for surveying and monitoring. Technical and financial proposals have been invited from agencies such as UP Electronics, UPDESCO, and Shreetron India Limited. Drone technology will enable precise surveillance and surveying of mining areas, allowing for swift action against illegal activities.

As part of its digital transparency initiative, the Yogi government has begun the process of integrating the Upminemitra portal with the 'Parivesh' portal of the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change. This integration will ensure the effective tracking of environmental clearance certificates and faster regulatory actions in mining areas. The move is expected not only to curb illegal mining but also to make the entire process more structured and environmentally sustainable.

Weigh-In-Motion (WIM) is an advanced system that measures the weight of heavy vehicles, such as mining or cargo trucks, while they are in motion. Using sensors embedded in road surfaces, the system captures data on vehicle weight, speed, and other metrics without requiring the vehicle to stop. This saves time, increases operational efficiency, and improves road safety. In mining, WIM helps prevent overloading, ensures compliance with transport regulations, and provides real-time data for better decision-making. The technology also helps reduce costs and mitigates environmental impact. (ANI)

