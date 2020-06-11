Jaunpur, Jun 11 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government stepped up security and deployed additional police force in a village in Jaunpur district after several huts in a Dalit locality were set ablaze by allegedly members of another community, police said Thursday.

Twelve hutments were torched in Bhadethi village after a clash between members of two communities on Tuesday night, which resulted in the loss of some animals. Senior police and administration officials have visited the area and an FIR has been lodged.

Police said initially an argument had ensued between the two communities over plucking of mangoes by children and later they harassed each other over livestock.

District Magistrate Dinesh Kumar Singh said the administration has also made arrangements to provide food and shelter to those whose houses have been set ablaze.

"Thirty-five people, including local Samajwadi Party leader Mohammad Javed Siddiqui, husband of the local village head, Aftab alias Hitler, and Noor Alam have been arrested. Fifty-seven people have been named in the FIR besides 27 others," SP Ashok Kumar said.

Additional police personnel and PAC have been deployed in the village, the SP said.

A government spokesman said in Lucknow that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken a strong view of the incident and directed official to take action against the culprits under the stringent NSA and Gangsters Act. Adityanath has also ordered for taking departmental action against the area SHO for laxity.

Varanasi Division Commissioner Deepak Agarwal and IG Vijay Singh Meena visited the village and assessed the losses of property and livestock on Wednesday.

To compensate for the losses, the chief minister has extended a monetary help of Rs.10,26,450. He has also directed officials to provide a help of Rs 1 lakh to the victim families through the social welfare department according to the norms.

Adityanath has said houses for the seven affected families will be rebuilt under the Awas Yojana, the government spokesman added.

The SP said the concerned SHO has been attached to police lines and the Additional SP (Rural) has been asked to probe the matter.

