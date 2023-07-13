Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 13 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that discrimination among citizens in providing jobs is the biggest sin that a government can commit and people have taught a fitting lesson to those governments that did this, hindering the progress of the state's talents.

Speaking at a programme held at Lok Bhawan to distribute appointment letters to the newly appointed officers selected through Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission and the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission examinations conducted in a transparent manner, he added that his government has established a system where there is no room for discrimination, whether at the stage of selection, or final appointment.

Yogi Adityanath said that no one can point a finger at the appointment process in Uttar Pradesh today. “In the past six years, we have been successful in providing government jobs to six lakh youth”, he added.

Distributing appointment letters to newly appointed officers, he stated that between 2021 and 2023, the state government has completed 16 appointment letter programs within one and a half years wherein approximately 55,000 youth have received appointment letters.

CM Yogi, while informing the newly appointed officers about the style of functioning of the current government, remarked, “Issues related to the entire state will come to you in one way or another. Our effort should be that one file should not stay on a table for more than 3 days”.

Yogi stated that before 2017, the unemployment rate in Uttar Pradesh was more than 19 per cent, but in the past six years, the state government has successfully reduced the unemployment rate in the state. “We have also worked towards connecting over two crore youths with self-employment. Now our government is planning to establish an Education Commission, which will integrate the processes of Higher Education, Secondary Education, and the Basic Education Selection Commission”, he added.

CM Yogi said that the benefits of reservation provided by the Constitution are being made available to every section of society. He stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has resolved to transform the country's economy into a five trillion-dollar economy, and Uttar Pradesh's role in this endeavour is crucial.

During his address, the Chief Minister said, “There was violence during the Panchayat elections in West Bengal on the days of voting and counting, resulting in the loss of innocent lives. People, who are raising hue and cry over democracy today, are actually doing maximum harm to democracy. On the other hand, you must have seen that there was no violence in Uttar Pradesh whether it was a Panchayat election, civic body election, assembly election, or any other type of election.”

He added that elections were held within the state just three months ago and there was no violence, booth capturing, or malpractice.

Yogi asserted that this is the same state where conducting peaceful elections was once a dream before 2017.

"However, today it has become possible because of the good intentions of the government", he remarked.

Hanumant Prasad Singh of Basti, who was selected as a Review Officer in the Secretariat Administration Department, said that he used to take exams during previous governments as well, but somehow could not qualify in the interview.

"Gradually, I lost interest and got engaged in farming, giving up on preparations for the exams. However, when the government led by CM Yogi took over in 2017 and emphasised on fair and transparent exams, I resumed my preparations once again and qualified for the job", he asserted.

Ayodhya's Aparna Maurya, selected for the position of Junior Assistant in the Transport Department, stated that the result of the transparent and impartial process adopted by the current government is that she has been selected.

Deepati Yadav, selected for the position of Assistant Review Officer (Accounts) in the Secretariat Administration Department, expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Yogi for implementing transparent and informative policies in government jobs.

She stated that the result of this policy is that today women and underprivileged individuals are receiving equal opportunities in government employment.

In the program, appointment letters were distributed to 199 Review Officers/Assistant Review Officers (Secretariat Administration Department), 183 Junior Assistants (Transport Department), and 128 Junior Assistants (Election Department) (totalling 510).

Finance Minister Suresh Khanna, Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh, and Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra, along with other senior officials, were present at the ceremony. (ANI)

