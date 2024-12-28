New Delhi [India], December 28 (ANI): All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday took a dig at the construction of a police outpost near Jama Masjid in Sambhal, saying that Uttar Pradesh government has money for nothing else but for liquor bars and police posts.

"A police post is being built in front of Jama Masjid in Sambhal. Go to any corner of the country, the government there neither opens schools nor hospitals. If something is built, it is a police post and a liquor bar," Owaisi said in a post on X.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Road Accident: 3 From Kerala Killed in Car-Van Collision Near Periyakulam in Theni District.

"The government does not have money for anything else, it only has money for police posts and liquor bars. The data itself says that the least number of government facilities are provided in Muslim areas," Owaisi linked

The construction has begun for a new police outpost near Jama Masjid in Sambhal with the Rapid Action Force (RAF) deployed to ensure security. This development comes after recent violence in the area, resulting in casualties, and aims to strengthen security and prevent further unrest.

Also Read | Chennai Shocker: Man Beats Friend to Death After Catching Him with Live-In Partner at His Rented Flat; Arrested.

ASP Sambhal Shrish Chandra said, "This police post is being constructed to protect the places near the Sambhal's Jama Masjid...The construction is being done for this purpose."

SP Krishnan Kumar Bishnoi emphasised that the police posts are being established to enhance security, facilitate justice, and ensure better surveillance.

"Police posts are being established in every major area of Sambhal, including near Khaggu Sarai, to enhance security, facilitate justice, and ensure better surveillance and response to crimes," he said.

District Magistrate Dr Rajinder Pensiya also shared that efforts are underway to reopen wells and CCTV cameras are being installed to enhance security in Sambhal.

"19 wells and 68 sacred places, a total of 87, are known as Dev Tirtha... many of the wells are being reopened as natural resources of water conservation by removing encroachment," he said.

"Smart meters and CCTV are being installed to improve security... Anti-encroachment drives are being carried out regularly with temporary encroachments being removed and permanent ones addressed through notices and cooperation from residents," he added.

Earlier, as part of efforts to restore wells and pilgrimage sites in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal and reconnect people with their religious traditions, a team from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and local administration visited several historic locations on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)