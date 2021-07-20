Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 20 (ANI): No more than 50 people will be permitted to participate in prayer offerings for Eid-ul-Azha (Bakrid) celebrations due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Uttar Pradesh government said as it issued guidelines on Tuesday.

As per the order, Namaz (prayer) will be offered between 8 am to 11 am in line with COVID-19 protocols, such as wearing face masks, social distancing, and frequent sanitisation.

Additionally, the sacrifice of animals will be allowed at homes. Banned animals are not permitted for sacrifice.

Known as a "Sacrifice Feast", Eid-ul-Azha is also marked by sacrificing an animal, usually a sheep or a goat to prove their devotion and love for Allah. Post the sacrifice, people distribute the offerings to family, friends, neighbours and especially to the poor and needy.

It will likely be observed on July 21, depending on the sighting of the moon. (ANI)

