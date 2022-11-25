Firozabad/Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 25 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that the State Government plans to increase glass exports from Firozabad from Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 5,000 crore in future.

"We only need to attractive packaging along with designing to increase exports of glass bangles and artefacts, which have already got global recognition", the CM said while addressing the Prabuddhajan Sammelan at Suhagnagari Firozabad where he inaugurated/laid the foundation stone of 248 development projects worth Rs.269 crore.

"Whenever I have to gift something to a foreign guest, I often order something from Firozabad", Yogi said. The Chief Minister also distributed keys, citations and checks to the beneficiaries of various schemes.

The CM said that Uttar Pradesh has embarked on a new journey under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the state has got recognition of the new UP of new India.

The CM said that Firozabad despite being traditionally famous for its glass products and potato, became a victim of politics and was forgotten with the passage of time, but the double engine government is committed to reviving its traditional industries.

The Chief Minister said that since BJP's victory in Mayor's election in Firozabad, the city has got many facilities. The city has benefitted from the Smart City Mission and Smart Roads connecting ITMS with Safe City.

"Criminals have fled from UP, but still if someone misbehaves with businessmen or sisters and daughters, it will be captured in the camera and necessary action will be taken against miscreants. There is no place for crime and criminals in UP", Yogi said.

He added that Jal Jeevan Mission is progressing successfully in rural and urban areas, controlling diseases caused through consumption of impure water and will be implemented in Firozabad also soon.

The CM informed that more than 28,000 needy people got houses in the urban area of Firozabad.

"Now the money comes directly into the account. Interest-free loans are being given to street vendors, hawkers without any discrimination. The poor who live in rural areas are being given ownership rights under the Swamitva Yojana. The poor are also getting health insurance of upto Rs 5 lakh," further added.

He added that schemes including Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao, mass marriage, Kanya Sumangala Yojana as well as pension schemes for the old, differently abled and destitute women are benefitting all the deserving persons.

The CM said that UP was moving towards having one medical college in every district, adding that while there were medical colleges in only 12 districts, today construction is underway on 59 medical colleges. (ANI)

