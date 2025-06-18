India News | UP Govt Promotes 'Y-Break Yoga' on International Yoga Day

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Ahead of International Yoga Day on June 21, the Uttar Pradesh government is set to integrate yoga into daily governance and office culture. Acting on the Ministry of AYUSH's guidance, the state has directed all government offices to implement the 'Y-Break' Yoga Protocol

Agency News ANI| Jun 18, 2025 07:08 PM IST
India News | UP Govt Promotes 'Y-Break Yoga' on International Yoga Day
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (FilePhoto/ANI)

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 18 (ANI): Ahead of International Yoga Day on June 21, the Uttar Pradesh government is set to integrate yoga into daily governance and office culture. Acting on the Ministry of AYUSH's guidance, the state has directed all government offices to implement the 'Y-Break' Yoga Protocol, according to a release.

Under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's leadership, the initiative not only upholds India's yogic heritage but also promotes a stress-free, healthier work environment by making yoga breaks a regular part of the daily routine.

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (FilePhoto/ANI)

    Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 18 (ANI): Ahead of International Yoga Day on June 21, the Uttar Pradesh government is set to integrate yoga into daily governance and office culture. Acting on the Ministry of AYUSH's guidance, the state has directed all government offices to implement the 'Y-Break' Yoga Protocol, according to a release.

    Under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's leadership, the initiative not only upholds India's yogic heritage but also promotes a stress-free, healthier work environment by making yoga breaks a regular part of the daily routine.

    Y-Break is a short-duration yoga session specially designed for office and desk workers. Lasting 5 to 10 minutes, it includes light movements targeting the neck, back, and waist, along with deep breathing and mindfulness exercises. Its goal is to reduce mental fatigue, release physical stiffness, refresh the mind, and restore focus and energy, the release stated.

    To promote yoga widely, the Government of India's digital tools--such as the Namaste Yoga App, Y-Break App, Yoga Calendar, and Yoga Glossary--will be used extensively. Awareness campaigns will be run to ensure these tools are actively adopted by employees and the public alike.

    The Yogi government also aims to foster a yoga culture at the grassroots level. To achieve this, NGOs will be engaged to connect yoga experts for conducting Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) workshops and online training sessions. Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) will also be mobilised to ensure yoga becomes an integral part of daily life--not just for government employees, but for the wider community, the release added. (ANI)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

