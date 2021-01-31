Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 31 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the state government has taken several initiatives to conserve water such as rainwater harvesting.

"The previous governments made little efforts to conserve water in Uttar Pradesh," he said.

"UP has abundant natural resources, but one-fourth the area of the state faces the risk of becoming a dark zone in terms of water availability," said CM Yogi.

Yogi said some areas of the state are facing water shortage despite having both ground and surface water in abundance.

"We will installing rainwater harvesting systems in administrative buildings," he said.

CM Yogi said that the government officials will make sure that the blueprint laid by the state government in this regard is implemented smoothly. He also stressed on reducing water pollution in the state.

"Humans have caused water pollution for selfish motives thus it is need of the hour to reduce pollution from water bodies and rejuvenate them in order to have an adequate supply of potable water," he said. (ANI)

