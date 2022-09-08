Kaushambi (UP), Sep 8 (PTI) The district administration here on Thursday said it will bear all cost of the treatment of the father of an 11-year-old boy who had made an appeal to the Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to help the family with medical expenses.

The boy, Sachin, had met Maurya on September 4 during his visit to the district.

District Magistrate Sujit Kumar said, "Sachin's father Ram Naresh is being provided free treatment at a government hospital. His dialysis is done three times a week.”

“The officials of the district hospital have been asked to submit an estimate of his treatment which will be sent to the office of the deputy CM,” he said.

Ram Naresh's both kidneys had failed allegedly after he was mistreated for jaundice during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The DM said that on the direction of the deputy CM, Sachin and his two minor sisters will be admitted to residential schools run by the state government where they can live and study for free.

The DM has also asked the family members to reach out to him directly in case they need any assistance.

