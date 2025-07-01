Lucknow, Jul 1 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday said it will launch a statewide initiative to distribute prosthetic limbs and assistive devices to more than 16,000 beneficiaries.

As part of this campaign, each district has been tasked with distributing at least 10 motorised tricycles, ensuring that beneficiaries receive mobility support tailored to their needs, it said.

The move aims not just at providing physical assistance but also enabling active participation of divyangs in the social mainstream, it added.

"To fast-track implementation, the government has instructed district officials to expedite the process - ?particularly for those already verified as eligible. The distribution is being actively overseen by local MPs, MLAs, and other public representatives to ensure transparency and timely execution," the government said.

In addition to device distribution, the government is also accelerating the Divyangjan Protsahan Puraskar Yojana, which offers financial assistance to divyangs who get married.

Officials have been directed to ensure swift and transparent processing of all pending applications, enabling timely support to eligible beneficiaries, according to an official statement.

