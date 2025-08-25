Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 25 (ANI): Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the second Indian to reach space, will be felicitated by Uttar Pradesh in his hometown in Lucknow on Monday.

Earlier, Shukla arrived at Lucknow Airport amid a huge uproar by children and supporters.

His family and Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak welcomed him at the Lucknow airport.

Afterwards, Shukla was headed to City Montessori School in Gomtinagar for the felicitation ceremony.

Speaking to reporters, Brajesh Pathak said that the Uttar Pradesh government has organised an event to honour Group Captain Shukla.

"The son of Lucknow and India, Shubhanshu Shukla's arrival is being awaited by the whole of Lucknow. We welcome our beloved as he comes home, and we feel proud of his achievements. Shubhanshu Shukla has shown a way to the world. The UP government has organised a big event to honour him today... He is an inspiration for the youth," he said.

DyCM Pathak called it a "big day" for Lucknow as Shubhanshu Shukla returned after NASA's Axiom-4 space mission.

"Today is a big day for Lucknow. The son of Bharat, the son of Lucknow, set foot in Lucknow. Ever since he returned to earth from space, the people of Lucknow were eagerly waiting for his arrival. Today, that moment is finally here. We welcome Shubhanshu Shukla with warmth and love," the Deputy CM told ANI.

Meanwhile, people have gathered in large numbers in various parts of Lucknow to welcome Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla.

Earlier on Sunday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh felicitated Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla and his colleagues, Group Captain P V Nair, Group Captain Ajit Krishnan and Group Captain Angad Pratap.

Speaking to reporters after the felicitation, Shubhanshu Shukla lauded the Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station, stating that the learning from the "big achievement" will pave the way for executing future missions of the country.

He expressed happiness after being felicitated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and mentioned that India is on its journey of a human space flight- Mission Gaganyaan, Bharatiya Antriksh Station, and eventually, landing on the moon.

"Raksha Mantri felicitated me, and I think this mission is a big achievement for our country, and it happened at the right time. India is on its journey of a human space flight- Mission Gaganyaan, Bharatiya Antriksh Station, and eventually, landing on the moon," Shubhanshu Shukla told reporters.

Shukla, who returned to Earth on July 15 after completing the Axiom-4 (AX-4) space mission, landed in Delhi on August 17. (ANI)

