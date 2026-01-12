Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 12 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government is observing 'Road Safety Month' across the state till January 31, with the pledge of 'protecting our families and our future' and bringing about a change in the road behaviour of riders and pedestrians.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while expressing sorrow over the loss of life in the state due to reckless driving, on Monday that a special campaign will be conducted in 20 'accident-prone districts' of the state, with the aim to bring down such deaths to zero.

"Until January 31st, we are observing 'Road Safety Month' across the state. This is a pledge to protect our families and our future. Our goal is to bring about a change in the road behaviour of drivers and pedestrians. A special campaign is being conducted in 20 accident-prone districts of the state to bring the road accident death rate down to zero," CM Adityanath posted on X.

More than 3,000 accident-prone locations have been identified across the state. The government will focus on five 'E' formula: Education, Enforcement, Engineering, and Emergency Care. With a focus on improving driver behaviour. CM Adityanath also reminded drivers that pedestrians have 'equal rights on the road' and is confident that drivers will follow traffic rules to make the roads safer.

"While the police will strictly enforce the rules to make the state's roads safe and accessible for all, everyone's cooperation is also expected. Using a mobile phone while driving can be fatal for you and others. Follow the speed limit. Speeding and drunk driving are among the leading causes of fatal accident," the CM wrote, adding that "helmets and seat belts are not mere accessories."

The Chief Minister wrote, "They ensure your safety and the safety of your family. Parents have a responsibility to ensure that minor children do not drive vehicles. Pay close attention to pedestrians and be sensitive towards them. Remember, they have equal rights on the road. I am confident that you will follow traffic rules to make the state's roads safe and accessible."

Earlier in December, CM Yogi had announced the state observing 'Road Safety Month', and referred to official data which showed that more than 46,000 road accidents were reported in the state, leading to deaths of more than 24,000 people.

According to the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways 2023 report titled 'Road Accidents in India 2023', Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest number of road accident fatalities by during 2023. 44,534 accidents were reported in 2023, with 23,652 people killed.

Uttar Pradesh also leads in the number of fatalities on National Highways, with 8,446 deaths reported in 2023. (ANI)

