New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Sunday informed that the state government has undertaken several reforms in the education policy of the state and has added many employment oriented courses.

Sharma met Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in the national capital, earlier today and discussed the education policies in the state.

Also Read | Online Fraud In Mumbai: 60-Year-Old Retired Bank Manager Duped Of Rs 12.50 Lakh by Cyber Fraudsters By Sending Lottery Ticket To Trap Her.

Speaking to ANI, the UP Deputy CM said, "I had an elaborate discussion over the education policy of the state with Dharmendra Pradhan. UP is ahead of every state in terms of education."

"The state government has made several changes in the education policy of the state and has added several employment-oriented courses," he added. (ANI)

Also Read | Muzaffarpur Boiler Blast: PM Narendra Modi Announces Ex-Gratia of Rs 2 Lakh Each for Kin of Deceased.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)