New Delhi, April 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and inquired about the COVID-19 situation and the efforts of the state government to control the coronavirus infection.

"The state government is working with full commitment to control coronavirus infections and a strategy is being worked on for extensive testing, tracking and tracking of continuous supply of oxygen along with the availability of ICU beds for prevention of COVID-19," said Adityanath as per an official statement.

"104 private laboratories, 125 public sector laboratories are doing COVID-19 test," said the Chief Minister adding that on April 18, private laboratories nearly conducted more than 19,000 RT-PCR tests. COVID-19 Surge in Uttar Pradesh: Allahabad High Court Orders Lockdown in Lucknow, Prayagraj, Kanpur, Varanasi and Gorakhpur Till April 26.

"Instructions have been given to all district collectors to try to increase the RTPCR testing capacity of private laboratories in their district and make full use of this capacity in addition," he further said.

"District administrations send samples collected by government institutions to private laboratories for RTPCR test at the rate of Rs 500 per sample," he informed.

"Some selfish elements are trying to spread the rumour that private laboratories are not conducting COVID-19 tests. Contrary to this, so far about 17 lakh COVID-19 tests have been conducted in private laboratories including more than 8 lakh 84 thousand RT-PCR tests," he added.

