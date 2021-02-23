Mathura, Feb 23 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel here on Tuesday hailed the role of Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Veterinary University in the testing of coronavirus cases.

Speaking at the university convocation, the Governor said it played an important role in saving lives of people and treating them by applying a reliable coronavirus testing technique.

She said with limited resources at hand, the university inspired teachers, students and other employees to become health conscious by adopting the “Ham Swasth to Jag Swasth” mantra given by the prime minister.

The Governor also said the target of the government is to double the milk production by 2025 through a coordination among farmers, animal keepers and scientists.

She congratulated the degree holders and expected that they would give their best in increasing the milk production and make cattle disease-free.

As many as 233 students were given degrees while medals were awarded to toppers of different streams.

University Vice Chancellor G K Singh presented a detailed progress report of the university reflecting the efforts made for quality education, focus on research work and other programmes.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)