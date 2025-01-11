Saharanpur (UP), Jan 11 (PTI) A police inspector in Saharanpur accused of forcibly transferring over 49 bighas of land, allegedly owned by a mining mafia, to his wife's name has been dismissed from service.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Saharanpur, Ajay Sahni, took action against Naresh Kumar, a former Station House Officer (SHO) of Mirzapur Police Station after an official inquiry found him guilty of misusing his position, an official statement said.

He was implicated in the illegal transfer of nearly 49.06 bighas of land, which belonged to Haji Iqbal, a notorious mining mafia figure, to his wife's name.

The matter came to light after a complaint was lodged by advocate Devendra Shukla from Lucknow, who raised the issue with the chief minister.

The investigation revealed that Kumar had abused his authority to facilitate the illegal transfer of land in the Mirzapur area of Saharanpur, the statement said.

The property, valued at around 91.40 lakh rupees, was transferred to his wife without legal permissions.

Upon confirming the allegations, the DIG ordered his dismissal from the police force.

DIG Sahni also said that further investigations would be conducted to identify any other officers involved in similar offenses, with appropriate actions to follow.

Haji Iqbal has faced numerous serious charges and is currently absconding, while his brother and four sons are incarcerated for various criminal cases.

The police are actively searching for him, Sahni said.

