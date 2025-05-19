Rampur (UP), May 18 (PTI) A Tanda resident was arrested here Sunday for allegedly being an agent of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force.

Shahzad was apprehended by the STF Moradabad unit following inputs about his alleged involvement in cross-border smuggling and espionage activities for the ISI.

The STF said Shahzad was also passing sensitive information related to national security to his handlers.

Shahzad travelled to Pakistan several times over the years and was allegedly smuggling cosmetics, clothes, spices, and other items across the border, the agency alleged.

Shahzad has been under sections, including espionage-related provisions, at the STF Police Station in Lucknow, it said in a statement.

