Prayagraj/Kanpur, Dec 7 (PTI) Kanpur Police Commissioner Dr R K Swarnkar on Thursday appeared before the Allahabad High Court in compliance to its order in a case pertaining to the delay in registering a vehicle theft FIR.

The police commissioner also informed the court that the SHO, who did not register an FIR in the car theft case in spite of a lower court's order, has been suspended and that an FIR has been registered in the matter.

Also Read | Punjab To Open 100 More Aam Aadmi Clinics To Give Quality Healthcare Services to People, Says CM Bhagwant Mann.

On December 1, Justice Manoj Bajaj, hearing a petition filed by complainant Ravi Kant, had directed the police commissioner to appear before it.

Kant, a lawyer, had moved the high court with the allegations that in spite of a lower court's order dated September 20, 2023, no FIR was lodged by the police officer concerned regarding theft of his vehicle.

Also Read | Armed Forces Flag Day 2023 Date, History and Significance: Know All About Flag Day of India That Honours the Martyrs of India’s Armed Forces.

As an FIR was registered now, the high court disposed of the petition as infructuous.

Police Commissioner Swarnkar apologised to the court for the non-compliance of the lower court's direction issued about three months back. Advocate Manvendra Nath Singh, who represented Kant, said Swarnkar apprised the court that he had taken the charge of police commissioner, Kanpur Nagar, in August and he was not aware about the lower court's order for registering an FIR in theft of a car which was stolen from Cantonment police station area on August 1.

The police commissioner further told the court that the car theft case has already been registered on December 2, 2023 and a separate FIR has also been lodged against the station house officer (Chhawani) Ajay Kumar Singh for the delay in registering the case.

On August 1, a car belonging to advocate Kant, a resident of Dalpatpur in Prempur, was stolen from Cantonment area, Joint CP (Law and Order) Anand Prakash Tiwari told PTI in Kanpur.

Kant submitted a written complaint to the commissioner of police on the next day, but his FIR was not lodged, he added.

About a month later, Kant filed a case before the court of first additional civil judge (junior division) and pleaded to instruct the SHO to lodge an FIR, Tiwari said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)