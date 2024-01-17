Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 17 (ANI): Amidst the increasing cold, Surya Pal Gangwar, the District Magistrate of Lucknow, has issued an order for school holidays.

The DM has directed the closure of all schools up to Class 8 until January 18. Schools from Class 9 to Intermediate will continue operating from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. as usual.

According to the DM of Lucknow, Surya Pal Gangwar, all government, non-government, and private schools up to Class 8 have been declared closed until January 18, 2024. However, schools catering to students from Class 9 to Intermediate will remain operational from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For students in classes 9 to 12, schools are encouraged to conduct online classes where feasible. In cases where physical classes are conducted, the school administration is mandated to ensure students' protection from the cold by implementing measures such as using heaters in classrooms.

As per the instruction of the DM of Lucknow, Surya Pal Gangwar "Students will not be exposed to outdoor sessions, including classes, practicals, or exams. The obligation to wear a uniform by students has been discontinued, and it is recommended that students wear warm clothes capable of providing protection against the cold when attending school."

Dense to very dense fog was reported over Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Eastern Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday morning, with cold wave to severe cold wave conditions prevailing over most parts of Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi, the Meteorological Department said.

Cold Wave to Severe Cold Wave conditions also prevailed over many parts of Punjab, in isolated pockets of East Madhya Pradesh, northwest Rajasthan and west Uttar Pradesh.

According to the India Meteorological Department, Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh reported 0 metres of visibility at 5:30 am today, while the state capital, Lucknow, reported 25 metres of visibility. Gwalior in West Madhya Pradesh recorded a visibility of 50 metres. (ANI)

