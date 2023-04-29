Meerut (UP), Apr 28 (PTI) A man was arrested from an ashram in Hastinapur area here on Friday for allegedly killing a Delhi Police head constable, officials said.

The accused has been identified as Ganeshanand alias Ganpat, they said.

Superintendent of Police (rural) Kamlesh Thakur said that Delhi Police Head Constable Gopichand went missing on March 26. His wife Rekha lodged a police complaint on March 27 at Sardhana police station, following which an FIR was registered.

During the probe, it came to light that Gopichand used to meet Ganeshanand at Shukrtaal for the past year and was building pressure on him to kill Rekha using black magic. For this, Gopichand had given almost Rs 2.5 lakh to Ganpat, the SP said.

On March 26, Ganpat called Gopichand to his ashram so that he could kill Rekha and also asked the victim to bring Rs 1.5 lakh, the police said.

Later, Ganpat took Gopichand to Sirjepur village near the Ganga river and performed a ritual while the victim lay nearby, they said.

During the ritual, Ganpat attacked Gopichand with a weapon and later threw his body, mobile phone and motorcycle into the river. They were recovered on April 12, they added.

On Friday, when Ganpat was questioned at the ashram, he told police that he killed Gopichand as he had taken a lot of money from him and was unable to kill his wife, the officials said.

