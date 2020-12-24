Hamirpur, Dec 23 (PTI) A local court here on Wednesday sentenced a man to 12-year jail and imposed a fine of Rs 21,000 in connection with the rape of a minor.

District Government Counsel Rudra Pratap Singh said the court of Judge Neeraj Kumar convicted Binu Singh (22) of the rape of a 12-year-old girl, which took place on November 5, 2017.

The government counsel said the girl was raped when she was going to a grocery shop. The girl was dragged by the accused to a cattle shed where she was raped, he said.

