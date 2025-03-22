Ballia (UP), Mar 22 (PTI) A court here has sent a man to life imprisonment in a seven-year-old case of murder that stemmed from a monetary dispute.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict while acquitting two other accused in the case due to lack of evidence, a police officer said on Saturday.

Santosh Singh was shot dead in Singhi village on June 24, 2017, the officer said, adding the crime stemmed from a dispute over money.

An FIR in the matter was lodged against Kamlesh Kunwar (30), his father Sudama Kunwar, and J P Kunwar. Following an investigation, the police submitted a charge sheet against all three accused.

Superintendent of Police Omveer Singh said, "The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Gyan Prakash Tripathi, after hearing the arguments of all the parties on Friday, sentenced Kamlesh Kunwar to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on him."

