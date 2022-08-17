Mahrajganj (UP), Aug 17 (PTI) A local court here has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for abducting and raping a minor girl, and also slapped a fine of Rs 50,000 on him.

Additional Sessions Judge Anil Kumar Seth on Saturday convicted Vicky Kahar for abducting and raping an eight-year-old girl of his village in the Kolhui police station area of the district, counsel for the prosecution Vinod Singh said on Tuesday.

Kahar abducted the girl on May 7, 2020 and later raped her. She was rescued after a day and her medical examination confirmed rape, Singh added.

