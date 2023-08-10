New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) A man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly attempting to extort Rs 10 lakh from Lok Sabha MP Ramesh Chand Bind, police here said on Thursday.

Bind, BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi constituency, said in his complaint that he received two calls on Monday from an unknown person demanding money, they added.

The accused threatened the MP to kidnap him and his son in case he failed to give him Rs 10 lakh and even hurled abuses at him, police said.

Based on Bind's complaint, a case was registered at the North Avenue police station here on Tuesday, they added.

Tracing the call details, the police identified the accused as Mithilesh and nabbed him from Manesar in Haryana on Thursday, officials said.

Mithilesh, a resident of Bhadohi, has been previously booked for other criminal cases, they added.

