Firozabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 23 (ANI): A man has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad for his alleged involvement in a looting case, police said on Wednesday.

Another accused in the case has been injured in retaliatory firing by the police and was admitted to a hospital for treatment, Rural Firozabad Superintendent of Police (SP) Trigun Vishen said.

"An incident of looting occurred with a collection agent in the region under Khairgarh police station on July 3. Accused in the matter has been arrested and sent to jail, and one other accused, Robin, resident of Ram Garh, has been admitted to the hospital," SP Vishen said in a video message.

The official informed that the police reached the spot to arrest another accused, who fired on the team and was injured after the police resorted to retaliation.

"Information about his location was received, and when the police reached the spot, the accused fired on the team. The accused got injured after the police retaliated. A pistol, a live and a used cartridge and some cash have been recovered from the accused, and he has been admitted to the hospital for treatment. Legal action is being taken," the SP said.

In another incident, a joint team of the Special Operations Group (SOG) Yamunapar Zone and Kaundhiyara Police on Tuesday arrested two individuals and recovered over 13.55 kilograms of illegal cannabis from their possession in Prayagraj, police said.

According to police officials, the arrests were made near Kaitha Pulia in the Kaundhiyara police station area following a tip-off received during a routine checking operation.

The accused have been identified as Jogendra Singh Chauhan (20) and Sharda Prasad Kesarwani (19), both residents of Prayagraj.In addition to the narcotics, police also seized a motorcycle used for transporting the contraband.

A case has been registered under the NDPS Act at Kaundhiyara Police Station, Commissionerate Prayagraj. Further legal proceedings are underway. (ANI)

