Muzaffarnagar (UP), May 9 (PTI) Police have arrested a man after a video allegedly showing him raising the slogan "Pakistan Zindabad" surfaced on social media on Friday.

The arrest was made under the Kotwali police station jurisdiction.

Circle Officer Rajukumar Savsaid, "A case has been registered against Anvar Jamil following the circulation of the video. We are currently interrogating the arrested individual."

Jamil claimed that it was an old video made by a friend, and he raised the slogans in a bet with him.

Some Hindu rights activists demanded action against him, all the same.

