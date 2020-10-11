Azamgarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 11 (ANI): A mentally-challenged person has been arrested for allegedly killing an elderly couple when they were sleeping outside their home at Garhauli village in Deogaon area of Azamgarh on Friday night, police said.

The elderly man, Shrinath Maurya (70) and his wife Maina Devi (65) had been living alone in their house.

Police found their bodies in the verandah of their house on Saturday morning. They were brutally killed while sleeping.

After the issue came to light, the senior police officials along with forces reached the village after getting information and started a probe into the matter.

Azamgarh SP Sudhir Kumar Singh said, "The couple was killed by a mentally disturbed teenage boy. The boy's family used to keep him in confinement in a room, but he somehow came out of the room on Friday night and committed the crime."The police have arrested the boy and sent the bodies for postmortem. (ANI)

