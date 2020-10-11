Hathras, Oct 11: The Hathras victim's family will appear before the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Monday to give their statements on the "forced cremation" of the 19-year-old girl who was allegedly gang raped and died two weeks later in a Delhi hospital. The Lucknow Bench has taken suo motu cognizance of the incident.

"Five of us will be appearing in court. The administration had asked us how many from our family would like to be present for the hearing on October 12. My father, mother, sister, younger brother and I will be appearing in court," the victim's elder brother told reporters. 2012 Delhi Gangrape Case Lawyer Seema Kushwaha to Fight Case of Hathras Victim.

"The administration has promised full security when we travel to Lucknow on Monday," he added.

The high court had asked the Hathras district judge to ensure family members of the deceased can appear to record their version of what had happened. State and district authorities were also asked to extend all help and security the family needed.

"We are inclined to examine as to whether there has been gross violation of the fundamental rights of the deceased and the family members of the victim," the court had said on October 1, a day after the victim had been cremated at 2.40 a.m. in her village without the presence or consent of any family member.

The court has also asked media houses to share content on the basis of which the incident had been reported.

The state of Uttar Pradesh, through additional chief secretary (home), DGP, ADG (law and order), and Hathras district magistrate and superintendent were named respondents.

The girl's brother, meanwhile, has said the family will not immerse the ashes just yet.

"Not until we get justice and are sure that the body that was cremated was that of my sister. We were not even allowed to see her face one last time," he said.

A senior police official in Lucknow said that the family would be kept away from the 'aggressive presence' of the media.

"They have already been harassed enough (by the media) in Hathras and we want that they should be allowed to give their statements before the court without any more hassles," the official said.

