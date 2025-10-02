Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 2 (ANI): UP Minister Dr. Dayashankar Mishra paid tribute to the Indian classical music legend Pandit Chhannulal Mishra Pandit Chhannulal Mishra, who passed away at the age of 89 on Thursday.

In a post on X, Dr. Mishra honoured the legacy of the classical singer, praising his deep connection to the city of Kashi and the Ganga River.

"Upon reaching Siddhagiri Bagh, located in Varanasi, and Sigra, I paid obeisance at the feet of and offered my final tribute to Padma Vibhushan Pandit Channulal Mishra ji, the connoisseur of Indian classical music connected to the soul of Kashi and the waves of the Ganga. Your immortal music will forever resonate with the heartbeats of Kashi and the flow of the Ganga, Om Shanti!," said Mishra on X.

Furthermore, the Varanasi administration and police personnel paid tribute to the legendary classical vocalist Pandit Chhannulal Mishra. Police Commissioner Mohit Agrawal expressed his sorrow, stating that the city of Varanasi has lost a true gem.

"Banaras has lost a big gem today. We are all saddened by this loss. All officials from the administration and police are here to pay tribute to him...His last rites will be held at Manikarnika Ghat...," Agrawal told reporters.

As the city mourns the demise of the classical singer, Varanasi District Magistrate Satendra Kumar noted that a large number of people have come to pay their respects.

"Padma Vibhushan Pandit Chhannulal Mishra died at his residence in Mirzapur in the morning today...People of Banaras are coming in large numbers to pay tribute to him...Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time of grief... All of his memories will be preserved..." Kumar told ANI.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the demise of legendary classical vocalist Pandit Chhannulal Mishra, describing him as an artist who devoted his entire life to enriching India's cultural heritage.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi said, "I am deeply saddened by the demise of the renowned classical singer Pandit Channulal Mishra ji. He remained dedicated throughout his life to the enrichment of Indian art and culture. Along with taking classical music to the masses, he also made an invaluable contribution to establishing Indian tradition on the global stage. It is my good fortune that I have always received his affection and blessings."

He passed away at 4:15 am at his daughter Namrata's residence in Mirzapur's Gangadarshan Colony, at the age of 89.

Born on August 3, 1936, in a village of Azamgarh district, Uttar Pradesh, Pandit Chhannulal Mishra received his early music training from his father and then received his formal music education in Varanasi. The late vocalist also received extensive training under the guidance of Ustad Abdul Ghani Khan of the 'Kirana Gharana'. (ANI)

